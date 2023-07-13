Parents Urged To Vaccinate Their Kids After Two More Deaths From The Flu

It’s hitting young people the hardest, and two children died after contracting the virus in the past week.

Health officials are pleading with the public to protect themselves.

More than 110,000 cases have been confirmed this year, with over a thousand people hospitalised and 107 deaths.

An 11-year-old girl from Queensland and a NSW Central Coast teenager died from the flu, and both girls had Influenza B strain.

Hospitals have seen a steep rise in children being admitted with the virus, and 69 per cent of those who presented with flu symptoms are under 16.

NSW and Queensland are experiencing the highest number of hospitalisations.

But only 8.5 million Australians have had the jab, down almost two million from last year.

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children. Just 22 per cent of kids aged six months to five years old are vaccinated against the flu and only 13 per cent of five to 16-year-olds.

And with school heading back from holidays, experts are warning the worst could be yet to come.