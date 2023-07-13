The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Parents Urged To Vaccinate Their Kids After Two More Deaths From The Flu

Parents Urged To Vaccinate Their Kids After Two More Deaths From The Flu

Australia is in the midst of a horror flu season, with cases spiking while vaccine rates are falling.

It’s hitting young people the hardest, and two children died after contracting the virus in the past week. 

Health officials are pleading with the public to protect themselves. 

More than 110,000 cases have been confirmed this year, with over a thousand people hospitalised and 107 deaths. 

An 11-year-old girl from Queensland and a NSW Central Coast teenager died from the flu, and both girls had Influenza B strain.

Hospitals have seen a steep rise in children being admitted with the virus, and 69 per cent of those who presented with flu symptoms are under 16. 

NSW and Queensland are experiencing the highest number of hospitalisations. 

But only 8.5 million Australians have had the jab, down almost two million from last year.

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children. Just 22 per cent of kids aged six months to five years old are vaccinated against the flu and only 13 per cent of five to 16-year-olds.

And with school heading back from holidays, experts are warning the worst could be yet to come.

Actors Union Now Joining Strike Action Against The Hollywood Studios
NEXT STORY

Actors Union Now Joining Strike Action Against The Hollywood Studios

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Actors Union Now Joining Strike Action Against The Hollywood Studios

    Actors Union Now Joining Strike Action Against The Hollywood Studios

    SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, has failed to reach an agreement with The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AKA: the studios), and now they’re striking too.
    Angry Otters Are Attacking Surfers and Stealing Surfboards

    Angry Otters Are Attacking Surfers and Stealing Surfboards

    Surfing can be a dangerous sport, you can get attacked by a giant octopus, get wiped-out by a wave, or even be teased by your fellow surf bros for only hanging nine instead of ten.
    Zayn Malik Admits One Direction Members Got ‘Sick Of Each Other’

    Zayn Malik Admits One Direction Members Got ‘Sick Of Each Other’

    Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has just completed his first sit-down interview in six years.
    Bosses Say Gen Z Are Too Lazy To Become Tradies

    Bosses Say Gen Z Are Too Lazy To Become Tradies

    Another day, another criticism of Gen Z in the workplace.
    Taylor Swift Fan Shares Her ‘Creepy’ ‘Speak Now’ Vinyl

    Taylor Swift Fan Shares Her ‘Creepy’ ‘Speak Now’ Vinyl

    A Taylor Swift fan was surprised to hear some dark and disturbing British electronica when she tried to play a brand new vinyl copy of ‘Speak Now’.