Parents Start Charging Their Teen Rent Because It Teaches Them A "Lesson"

The couple asked their viewers on TikTok, "Do you make your graduated high school student pay rent in your house if they aren't going to college yet?"

The father said he was going to be charging his daughter, Kylee, $300AUD if she planned on remaining at home.

"…since she graduated a couple of weeks ago, I've told her on June 1, your rent is due," he added.

In addition to this, a further $150AUD would be required for food. Mother, Erika, believes "it teaches them a good lesson in paying bills".

I mean, it definitely teaches them something. Possibly teaches them more than anything that they're no longer welcome at home.

The video didn't state, but I assume these amounts are due monthly because if it's weekly, then yeah, safe to say the message is mostly "move out of our house now, please".

As ever, this created a stir of emotions on social media, and many felt the parents were being too harsh and that the deadline was much too soon, given Kylee had only just graduated.

One person commented something I really liked the idea of, however, saying, "I did this with my oldest, and then when he moved out, I gave it back to him to start out with a savings account."

In any case, we'd like to get in touch with Kylee and congratulate her on graduating high school and remind her that squatters' rights are a thing.

Image: Bar 7 Ranch