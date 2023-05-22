The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Parents Start Charging Their Teen Rent Because It Teaches Them A "Lesson"

Parents Start Charging Their Teen Rent Because It Teaches Them A "Lesson"

A Texas couple has split the opinions of many by taking to TikTok to announce that they've decided to charge their daughter rent because she won't be going to college.

The couple asked their viewers on TikTok, "Do you make your graduated high school student pay rent in your house if they aren't going to college yet?"

The father said he was going to be charging his daughter, Kylee, $300AUD if she planned on remaining at home.

"…since she graduated a couple of weeks ago, I've told her on June 1, your rent is due," he added.

In addition to this, a further $150AUD would be required for food. Mother, Erika, believes "it teaches them a good lesson in paying bills".

I mean, it definitely teaches them something. Possibly teaches them more than anything that they're no longer welcome at home.

The video didn't state, but I assume these amounts are due monthly because if it's weekly, then yeah, safe to say the message is mostly "move out of our house now, please". 

As ever, this created a stir of emotions on social media, and many felt the parents were being too harsh and that the deadline was much too soon, given Kylee had only just graduated.

One person commented something I really liked the idea of, however, saying, "I did this with my oldest, and then when he moved out, I gave it back to him to start out with a savings account."

In any case, we'd like to get in touch with Kylee and congratulate her on graduating high school and remind her that squatters' rights are a thing.

Image: Bar 7 Ranch

Japanese Company Creates World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream
NEXT STORY

Japanese Company Creates World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream

Advertisement

Related Articles

Japanese Company Creates World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream

Japanese Company Creates World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream

A scoop of the world’s most expensive ice cream will now set you back $10,000.
Jennifer Lawrence Wears Stunning Dress In Cannes, Pairs It With, Also Stunning, Flip-Flips

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Stunning Dress In Cannes, Pairs It With, Also Stunning, Flip-Flips

She also made a really good movie, but people want to talk about her flip-flops.
Airline Passengers Call For "Child-Free" Sections On Planes

Airline Passengers Call For "Child-Free" Sections On Planes

A pair of parents have been slammed after they were seen letting their toddler "run wild" on an eight-hour flight, and now people are calling for airlines to create "child-free" zones.
Activists Turn Rome's Trevi Fountain Black In Protest Of Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Activists Turn Rome's Trevi Fountain Black In Protest Of Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Activists have turned Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain black in protest against fossil fuel companies receiving subsidies.
Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out The Best Way To Make The Perfect Cup Of Tea

Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out The Best Way To Make The Perfect Cup Of Tea

It’s one of the few things you can judge a person on; do they put the milk first or the water first in their cup of tea?