The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Parents Say Giving Kids A Bank Card Was A Mistake After They Spent Over $250 On Chicken & Donuts.

Parents Say Giving Kids A Bank Card Was A Mistake After They Spent Over $250 On Chicken & Donuts.

A mum has revealed her son spent all his birthday money on chicken and donuts for his friends.

A 'bemused' mum has revealed on the parenting blog Mumsnet that her son spent 150 pounds, which is 272 Australian dollars, on chicken and donuts for him and his friends.

What can he say? He's hungry for the dough? And chicken.

The mum posted: 'My 13-year-old confessed earlier that he's been taking his bank card out each day and has been buying sweets, drinks, fried chicken etc for him and his friends for the last few weeks. "Only today he ran out of money."

"I had no clue he was even taking his bank card out. He's only had it a couple of months, so he was clearly giddy about his riches. Idiot!"

"Please tell me that other kids have done this?"

"I'm a mixture of cross, sad for him, and quite bemused right now."

The responses varied from parents sharing their kid's similar experiences or their own when they were teenagers to others expressing anger and frustration over the behaviour.

One mother shared that her 17-year-old had splashed a whopping 2,000 pounds on takeaway. Any Aussie who has lived or holidayed in the UK knows that it is HEAPS in Australian dollars.

Another revealed their daughter did this too.... 'on bubble teas at FOUR POUNDS each for her and her mates.'

'She says she doesn't regret it, but she no longer takes her bank card out, just a couple of pounds now and again.'

At this point, I feel like someone has got to ask what are these parents feeding these kids. They are hungry.

Or is it like how a lotto winner buys their family and friends jet skis and kids with bank cards and pocket money buy their friends junk food until the cash is gone?

Some parents offered advice, telling the mother to hold back from replacing the money.

One parent shared, "It's a good lesson to learn, don't top him up. It's a good one to let the natural consequences teach them the lesson. You spend all your money. You have to miss out on other things till you earn more."

If you weigh it up in a profit and loss statement, none of these kids is likely to be treasurer, but at least they share with their friends.

What they lack is fiscal knowledge they make up for in chicken.

Expert Reveals What Makes An Aussie Christmas Too 'Bogan'
NEXT STORY

Expert Reveals What Makes An Aussie Christmas Too 'Bogan'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Reveals What Makes An Aussie Christmas Too 'Bogan'

Expert Reveals What Makes An Aussie Christmas Too 'Bogan'

Christmas is a glorious time of joy, giving and separating the classy folk from the delightful bogans
Nick Cannon Says Being A Father Of 11 Is Way Harder Than He Expected

Nick Cannon Says Being A Father Of 11 Is Way Harder Than He Expected

The US TV host says he’s ‘spread thin’ as he becomes a father for the 12th time.
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu To Leave Pokemon After 25 Years

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu To Leave Pokemon After 25 Years

After 25 years in the iconic anime, the lovable duo of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are retiring from the series. 
 Crude Gesture Of World Cup Hero Sparks Calls To Strip Him Of Award

 Crude Gesture Of World Cup Hero Sparks Calls To Strip Him Of Award

  From hero to zero, Emiliano Martinez’s crude gesture has divided the internet, with some calling for his awards to be taken away. 
Shane Warne To Be Honoured At Boxing Day Test Against South Africa

Shane Warne To Be Honoured At Boxing Day Test Against South Africa

Australia and South Africa players will all wear floppy hats during the national anthems at the Boxing Day Test in tribute to cricket icon Shane Warne.