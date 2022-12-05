Parents Outraged As U.K. School Bans Students From Going To The Toilet During Class

Students at Patchway Community School in the U.K. have been told they can no longer go to the toilet during class time, now having to wait until recess, lunchtime or at the end of the day.

After hearing of the new policy, many parents of students were appalled by the school's decision demanding an urgent meeting with the principal amid fears of a health risk.

One mum, law student Lucy Cox, whose 14-year-old daughter goes to the school, told the Sun the school had failed its students.

"The school is depriving children of a basic human right, and there are dozens of parents upset at the changes," she said.

"Where else stops children from going to the toilet when they need to? It's not only a right, but it is also something which is a health concern with the school putting children's health at risk from urinary tract infections."

The school announced that five sets of gender-neutral toilets will be opened, however, students will only be able to access the loo before school, during recess and lunch, and after school.

Cox explained that she is worried there will not be enough toilets to accommodate the number of students needing to use the toilets in each time slot.

"How can a school with over 700 students be expected to use these five allocated bathrooms in that timeline? It is not possible," she said.

"Students have to stand in queues and wait for a member of staff to unlock the doors, and even during the school's 35-minute lunch break, they have to wait for an attendant to open the facilities.

"I just wish the school was more open with parents. If they are short of staff to oversee children going to the toilet, then just tell us."

The school claims that toilets in reception are open all day, but parents say the five other toilets are locked outside designated times.

"All students have access to toilets throughout the entire school day," a spokesperson for Patchway Community School said.

"Students have more access to toilets than preciously, as all toilets are now designated to year groups.

"The new measures ensure that toilet areas are safe and clean for all students to use throughout the school day.

"The current arrangements are a trial for the next term and are constantly under review.

"These measures have been taken in response to student and parent requests and have globally been well received."