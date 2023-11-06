Parents Hit Back At ‘Child-Free’ Zones On Planes

Flying with kids is tough. Babies spend the whole time crying, annoying passengers. Toddlers whine and kick the back of your seat.

Plus, there’s the vomiting, the endless vomiting. When you get on a long-haul flight and realize you are sitting next to someone's kid, your heart sinks. You know this journey is not going to be fun.

Well, now airlines are introducing child-free sections on planes.

According to The Sun, an airline from Turkey, Corendon Airlines, will have areas just for the grown-ups, free from crying and whinging.

For a bit more money, you can have not just a flight free from ankle-biters, but also more legroom and a curtain so you don’t even have to look at children. I wonder how soundproof this curtain is; babies can reach some pretty high decibels, and I don’t know if a piece of fabric will do much.

But not everyone is happy about this and people have taken to X to complain.

One X user remarked, “So apparently airlines are considering making ‘child-free zones’ on planes, & I can’t decide if this is a dystopian shift or not, but generally it’s really sad how little tolerance people have for children & babies—even acting like they shouldn’t be in public.”

While another added, “I am on both sides on this one... If you have been on a plane with a toddler that the parents haven't prepped ear equalizing items for them, you might understand.”

“I’ve noticed people seem more annoyed with kids in public than I’ve ever seen before,” another user wrote. “Usually people see little kids and babies and smile or whatever but that’s seeming to slowly change. It’s weird and sad.”