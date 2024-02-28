The Project

Parents Feel Seen After This One Scene In Bluey

Australia's most beloved children's show Bluey is making all parents feel seen after one episode depicted a realistic portrayal of what it's like to have kids.

Social media can leave everyone feeling like they need to be on top of everything 100 per cent of the time.

But Bluey has given parents everywhere a warm embrace with how it portrays family life to be.

A scene where Bluey and Bingo are sitting in the back seat of their parent's car on the way to their nanna's house left people feeling seen. The family car was covered in food, crumbs, stickers and crayons.

One mum took to the Facebook group 'Mum Strife' to share how the scene left her feeling.

"As a mum of three, ages one-eight, I really appreciate the intention that goes into helping Bandit and Chilli's home look lived in.

"But then I see their backseat looks like ours too. In one episode, I saw dirty laundry strewn about the laundry room and a plate of leftover blueberries under the sofa."

The post garnered over 40,000 likes, with parents from everywhere agreeing that the details in the show are "healing, teaching and affirming."

"Seeing the backseat of the car is what made me know I loved this show," one person wrote.

"I watch this show with my daughter. It's the most authentic I've ever seen a family portrayed and I love it for that," another added.

"This show is accurate in so many ways and depicts positive parenting and shows us it's okay to make mistakes and change our behaviour," one wrote, while another said, "This show is so real. We've all found a treasure trove of things cleaning the backseat of our cars."

