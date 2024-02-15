Parents Divided Over The Tooth Fairy Giving Kids $100 A Tooth

UK mum, Chidera Nig, told the Wall Street Journal that she “decided to give her the extra Tooth Fairy experience” when her daughter had an “uncomfortable” time losing her tooth. She gave her daughter 60 British Pounds ($AU 116), a letter, a silver fairy necklace and a Louis Vuitton bracelet.

According to a poll from U.S. insurer Delta Dental, they found a single lost tooth was worth $6.23 ($AUD 9.77) in 2023, up from $0.86 in 2022.

Giving a child $20 per tooth seemed to be the most popular for parents, as many believe a gold coin can't buy much these days.

Former practising dentist Mark Burhenne told the Wall Street Journal that he had heard of parents giving their kids cash, video games and even iPhones for losing their teeth.

One parent shared on Reddit that a kid at their school got $100 for losing a tooth.

“Yes, the parents confirmed, and yes, I saw the crisp Benjamin as the child was waving it around at pick up,” the user added.

One parent on TikTok did the most for her daughter, placing a wad of cash covered in sparkles underneath the pillow, along with a sticker set.

Although most parents are trying to give their children a magical experience, experts warn of the risks of giving children large amounts of cash for doing nothing.

“Yes, it’s an exciting milestone that you want to celebrate, but you don’t want to give them a false sense of accomplishment,” psychotherapist Lesley Koeppel told the New York Post. “You don’t want to give this impression that you just get money for no real reason.”