Parents Divided Over 'Fatphobic' Bluey Episode

The episode titled 'Exercise' sees Bluey's parents Bandit and Chilli, step on bathroom scales before saying, "Aww man" after seeing the numbers on the scales.

Then Bandit, the dad, then grabs his stomach before he decides that he needs to start exercising.

Viewers were divided over the messaging in the episode, with many finding it fatphobic as opposed to it promoting an active lifestyle.

"It could have been such a wonderful episode about not letting your kids hold you back from moving your body, but instead, it just seems like a story about Bandit's weight loss and the assumption he had high blood pressure when he was 'fat'", one mum wrote.

"With one in five children around the world showing signs of disordered eating, I really expected more," another added.

"I was so disappointed with the episode this morning. We really don't say stuff like that around our daughter, and it was disappointing to see it replicated on television," one person said.

"If you don't see the issue in the episode, then I put my money on it. You are having the same conversation in front of your kids, thinking it's a positive thing. And it's not. They hear it on the tv shows they watch; they hear you saying it, their friends, etc. It all adds up over time."

Some parents thought that there was nothing wrong with the episode and thought it was great that the parents included their children in their active pursuits rather than using them as an excuse not to participate in the exercise.

"I'm sorry, but all I took from that episode is that Bandit started exercising to be happier within himself."

"I'm all for body positivity, but at the same time, if you're not happy, then do something about it! And that's exactly what he did - plus he incorporated his kids rather than using them as an excuse not to, and then it paid off," another said.

"I, unfortunately, still fall into the trap of not being happy with my body at times and thinking I need to exercise more and eat better to look better, but I don't want my daughter ever feeling this way."

"The overreaction to one episode of a kid's show is shocking to me, and if that's the case, I'm sure all these people are vetting and skipping a lot of other shows and their episodes if they aren't perfect."