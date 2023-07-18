Parents Buying Noise-Cancelling Headphones To Get Some Peace And Quiet

Some might use traditional methods like yoga or alcohol, but a growing number are turning to noise-reducing and noise-cancelling headphones.

Melbourne-based author Wendy Syfret told The Sydney Morning Herald she used noise-cancelling headphones when working to tight deadlines in the early days of motherhood.

But in the 14 months since her daughter Beatrix was born, they have been pivotal in getting through the most isolating moments.

They have also become a saving grace for Sydney woman, Rebecca – who is using a pseudonym out of fear of being judged by fellow parents.

She says, “I couldn’t focus on anything properly – it felt as if there were pins and needles throughout my entire body and like my brain was stuck in a fog.”

She elaborates, “I thought I was going to be sick at one point, it was searing and visceral. But as soon as I put in my headphones, it began to pass.”

Both parents are adamant that when it comes to using noise-reducing or noise-cancelling headphones, there are clear rules, with the number one being: only when the children are in the same room.

Jenny Davis, an Associate Professor of Sociology at the Australian National University, explained to The Sydney Morning Herald that while the headphones might be relatively new, the desire to switch off and drown out unwanted noise is anything but.

So, if you’re wondering what to get a parent for Christmas, wonder no more.