Parenting Expert Claims You Shouldn’t Be Forcing Your Kids Share Toys

We’ve all been in this situation as a kid, we throw a tantrum because we don’t want to share our toy or because we want to play with a toy our sibling is using.

Most of the time someone always ends up upset, but you learn a valuable lesson in sharing.

Well, some parenting experts believe that forcing your child to share their toy before they are ready may actually be detrimental, with the key phrase here being “before they are ready”.

Dr Laura Markham from Ahaparenting.com spoke to VeryWellFamily, an online resource for pregnancy and parenting advice, about how you should never force your child to share.

According to Dr Markham, rather than teaching kids to speak up for themselves, forced sharing actually teaches some of the wrong lessons.

Crying loudly will help a child get what they want, parents oversee who gets what and when they get it, and children should always interrupt what they are working on to give something to another child just because the other child asks are some of the examples that were given.

Although these are not the lessons any parent wants their children to learn, Dr Markham says it often is what children take away from forced sharing.

And Dr Markham isn't the only one who shares these beliefs, parenting coach Avital also agrees that forcing your children to share before they are ready can be detrimental.

“Expecting two, three and even four-year-old's to share is actually not in sync with what is developmentally appropriate for their age,” Avital explained.

“Even if children have the capacity to share with some people, some of the time, they may not always want to. And ask yourself, isn’t that fair enough? Children’s toys and food are among the few things they actually have ownership of and control over in the world.”

But Avital has revealed what techniques you can try to teach children how to share without forcing them or causing any tantrums.

"One way to help kids with the demand that they share their toys is to ask them, pre-play date, which toys they’re not going to want to share today,” she said.

"Together you can store those toys out of sight so that they have some preemptive control."

Avital also explained that sometimes the best thing to do is simply nothing and let the children work it out for themselves.

"When adults get too involved, we muddy the waters with our evaluations and judgments, seeing victims and aggressors where there are only children at play," she said.

“It can be a real lesson in self-restraint. When we swoop in with our statements such as ‘If you’re fighting over it then no one gets it!’ or ‘You have it for 1 minute, then you have it for 1 minute’ or ‘You’re the big boy so you should give it to him’, we rob our children of the opportunity to problem solve.”

Would you change the way you teach your child to share?