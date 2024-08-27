The Project

Paralympians To Receive Equal Medal Incentives As Olympians

Paralympians representing Australia in Paris will be paid the same financial incentives as Olympians if they win a medal.

The government has pledged that Paralympians who win gold will receive $20,000, silver medallists $15,000, and bronze medallists $10,000.

"This medal incentive payment is on top of our record-breaking budget funding for Para-sport of $54.9 million in additional investment," said Minister for Sport Anika Wells.

"That is the largest ever funding for Para-sport and helps us develop the next Madi De Rozario and Ellie Cole."

Para-athlete and Paralympic hero Madison De Rozario said the support shows Paralympians are "valued".

"It also tells the public that athletes with a disability are equal with non-disabled athletes," she said in a statement.

"Paralympians aren't here in Paris for money – we're here in the green-and-gold because of what it means to us to compete for our country."

The Paralympics kick off in Paris on August 28 and will finish on September 8.

