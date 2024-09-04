The Project

Paralympian Proposes To Partner After Elimination From Race

Italian Paralympian Alessandro Ossola proposed to his partner Arianna Mandaradoni at the 2024 Paris Games.

Ossola had just been eliminated in the men's 100m T63 heat when he made his way over Mandaradoni in the stands, where he got down on one knee and proposed to her.

"You're crazy!" Mandaradoni said, according to Olympics.com, before replying, "Yes."

The couple then kissed in front of a cheering crowd.

"I was unlucky; I didn't achieve the final, and I was really sad about it. But after three minutes, you know life is strange, I was really happy," Ossola told the BBC World Service.

Ossola explained that he had been planning the proposal for a month before the race.

"I bought the ring, then I gave it to my friend to bring to me (at the end of the race)," he said.

"The Paralympics is like an amazing contest, an amazing place to do it, and she was so beautiful."

Ossola lost his first wife in a motorcycle accident in 2015. Ossola had to have most of his left leg amputated following the accident.

"It's a long journey; now I'm here, I'm smiling," he added.

"I'm a positive guy, but at the beginning [it] was a hard time. But sports help me exit this darkness, this turmoil."

