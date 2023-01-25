Panic! At The Disco Announce They Are Breaking Up After 19 Years

Panic! At The Disco’s lead singer Brendon Urie has announced after a huge 19-year run; the band will disband.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas, I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie announced via social media.

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

Panic! At the Disco formed way back in 2004 in the suburbs of Las Vegas when Urie linked up with guitarist/songwriter Ryan Ross and drummer Spencer Smith during high school.

They saw success almost immediately when they released their first album, Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, in 2005 with their huge hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

Urie cited the impending birth of his first child as a contributing factor for ending the band’s almost 2-decade career.

“We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

The post continued: “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this, and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”

“I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together,” Urie shared. “I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.”