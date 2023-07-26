Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers On Sale For $US50,000 At Auction

The shoes were custom-made for Apple employees and were a giveaway at a conference, presumably as some sort of punishment.

They’ve never been sold to the public before, and for a good reason. They’re an abomination.

The old Apple rainbow logo on the tongue and the side of the shoe will be “highly coveted”, according to Sotheby’s auction house, who have seemingly never seen anything nice before.

Apple memorabilia has seen a surge in value as the company continues to dominate the tech space, and I’m sure employees will wish they’d taken better care of some of the merchandise gifted to them over the years.

Although you’d assume that every pair of those eyesore trainers would be in mint condition, seeing as nobody in their right mind would ever wear them outside. Or they’re in a landfill somewhere.