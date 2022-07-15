Pacific Island Leaders To Declare Climate Emergency, Praising Australia’s Support To Reduce Emissions

Australia appears set to sign up to a joint statement from Pacific Island Forum Leaders, which will see a climate emergency declared for the Pacific Islands.

The PIF communique repeatedly calls for accelerated and drastic action to reduce emissions, with prime minister Anthony Albanese stating the Pacific leaders praised the new Australian government's climate commitments to them thus far.

The PIF communique — endorsed by all Pacific leaders after their meeting in Suva — is still yet to be published.

It is expected to back Vanuatu's push to secure a request from the United Nations to ask the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of climate change.

In a press conference after the forum, Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said he would "love to see a COP [UN climate conference] come to the Pacific" but added the negotiations were "defined far more by what they produce than … where they are held".

He added that whilst Australia's new climate pledge is a step-up that Fiji has long sought, the nation hopes Australia can still go further to protect the Pacific nations from climate change.

