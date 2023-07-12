The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

Legendary Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of his first live performance in five years because he didn’t want to give a “half-assed” show.

Osbourne, 74, was due to perform at Power Trip festival in California in October, marking his return to live shows.

But the Black Sabbath singer released a statement saying his “body is telling me that I’m not ready yet”.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward,” he said.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet, and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Osbourne hinted the band replacing him are personal friends of mine, and I can promise that you will not be disappointed”.

“Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support,” he said.

“I love you all, and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy.”

Osbourne made an appearance at the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he grew up, in 2022, but his last full concert performance was on New Years’ Eve in 2018.

Osbourne first announced a new tour ‘No More Tours II’ in 2017, but has been postponed a number of times. 

Last year his wife Sharon Osbourne revealed Osbourne was having surgery on this neck that would “determine the rest of his life”.

The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’
NEXT STORY

The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

    The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

    I hear it has 185 omelette bars.
    Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

    Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

    Former World No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is officially a mum after giving birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.
    Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

    Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

    The perfect swear word has been discovered by some math experts.
    Gastro Superbug Sparks Concern In Victoria

    Gastro Superbug Sparks Concern In Victoria

    A rising number of gastro superbug cases for Shigellosis has prompted a warning from Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
    Hugh Grant's Ooompa Loompa Steals The Show In The New 'Wonka' Trailer

    Hugh Grant's Ooompa Loompa Steals The Show In The New 'Wonka' Trailer

    Get your Golden Tickets, because the trailer for the new Willy Wonka prequel has delighted fans with a funny cameo from Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.