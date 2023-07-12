Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

Osbourne, 74, was due to perform at Power Trip festival in California in October, marking his return to live shows.

But the Black Sabbath singer released a statement saying his “body is telling me that I’m not ready yet”.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward,” he said.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet, and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Osbourne hinted the band replacing him are personal friends of mine, and I can promise that you will not be disappointed”.

“Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support,” he said.

“I love you all, and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy.”

Osbourne made an appearance at the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he grew up, in 2022, but his last full concert performance was on New Years’ Eve in 2018.

Osbourne first announced a new tour ‘No More Tours II’ in 2017, but has been postponed a number of times.

Last year his wife Sharon Osbourne revealed Osbourne was having surgery on this neck that would “determine the rest of his life”.