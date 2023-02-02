Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2023 Tour, Citing That He Is “Not Physically Capable”

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

The singer is experiencing complications after a fall he had four years ago.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident where I damaged my spine.”

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak,” he said in a statement.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

He hopes to organise new dates with a less intense touring schedule, “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”