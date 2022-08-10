Oxford Study Compiles Scores of 57,000 Food And Drink Products Based On Environmental Impact

Meat, notably beef and lamb, topped the list as having the worst impact on the environment, while most plant-based meats, such as vegan sausages and burgers, were found to have a fifth to less than a tenth of the environmental impact as their meat counterpart.

Nuts, dried fruit, coffee, cheese, seafood, tea and jams were also rated as having the worst impact on the environment.

Vegetables, including pumpkins, zucchini and onions, have the lowest environmental impact, along with rice, potato and olives.

The researchers said the list allows for consumers to make better informed decisions about the food and drink they choose.

By estimating the environmental impact of food and drink products in a standardised way, we have taken a significant first step towards providing information that could enable informed decision-making,' said lead author Dr Michael Clark.

'We still need to find how best to communicate this information effectively, in order to shift behaviour towards more sustainable outcomes, but assessing the impact of products is an important step forward.'