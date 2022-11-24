The Project

Oxfam Has Revealed 2022’s Naughty & Nice Clothing Retailers

Oxfam has released their annual ‘Naughty & Nice’ list, which shares the retailers with the best and worst treatment and payment of the workers who make their clothes.

 

Many well-known and loved Australian brands have found themselves on the naughty list this year, as Oxfam asked brands to conduct a wage gap analysis. 

 

Brands were asked this year to commit to conducting a wage gap analysis between the wages paid and what a living wage is. 

Brands on the ‘nice’ side of the list have committed to conducting the analysis. 

 

In contrast, the ‘Naughty’ brands did not make a wage gap analysis commitment.

 

Oxfam Australia boss Lyn Morgain stated that human rights abuse in the fast fashion industry remains invisible to consumers, despite increasing awareness of environmental impacts.

 

Workers making clothes work 12 or more hours a day but make as little as 58 cents an hour.

 

In comparison, the clothing retail industry racked in a $1 billion profit in the past year alone, experiencing an 18 per cent revenue rise over two years.

 

Some of the ‘Nice’ brands on the list, in order, were:

Lorna Jane

Dangerfield

Gorman

Bonds

City Chic

Country Road

David Jones

 

Naughty brands, in order, were:

Jeanswest

Zara

Modibodi

Uniqlo

Target

Peter Alexander

Kmart

Just Jeans

You can track the progress and improvement of the brands here. 

Oxfam have asked people concerned with the results from their favourite brands to request they do better, by copying and pasting the following message on social media:

 

Hey [brand] –I’m really disappointed to see you on the Naughtiest List and I know you can do better! Will you share the locations of your factories, make a public commitment right now to paying a living wage and start taking some real action? I care about #WhatSheMakes and want the women who make our clothes to be paid enough to live on.

