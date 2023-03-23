Oxfam Australia To Give All Workers A Four-Day Working Week

The Australian Services Union (ASU) secured an agreement with Oxfam Australia which will see permanent full-time employees work four days at full pay.

This comes after the world's largest four-day workweek trial in Britain was found to improve work-life balance, as well as decrease stress and burnout.

Surprise, surprise, less work makes people happier.

Under the landmark Employee Bargaining Agreement (EBA), employees will work 35 hours per week and can choose to have weekly hours and entitlements varied to 30 hours per week over four days.

It's the first such arrangement in Australia to be formalised within an EBA, and it will be voted on between March 31 and April 4, but it's expected to garner a lot of support.

The not-for-profit will conduct a six-month pilot of the scheme, but given the results in Britain, I've got a sneaking suspicion it's going to be a hit.

Oxfam has 97 full-time and 37 part-time workers in Australia, of which about 90 are permanent.

And after this announcement, they're probably about to get inundated with resumes.