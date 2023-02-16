Owners And Dogs May Not Just Look The Same, They May Have The Same Personality Too

As the saying goes, owners start to look like their dogs, but according to German researchers, the similarities extend beyond aesthetics.

German researchers from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History reviewed 29 published papers on the relationship between dogs and their owners.

Attachment styles and personalities in both the dog and owner were revised, and revealed that people who have a good relationship with their pooch had similar levels of “openness, agreeableness and neuroticism”.

People who treat their pooches like children (or people who are anxiously attached to their dogs) had the most “secure” relationship with their dogs. But this also means that their pet is also more likely to have separation anxiety.

Dogs of avoidant attached owners displayed avoidant behaviours as well. These owners were found to have the greatest risk for an “insecure” relationship with their dog.

“To accomplish a compatible match, owners should choose dogs that share similar expressions of warmth, sharing possessions and enjoyment of running outside.”

They found that people who were more “neurotic” were more closely attached and paid more attention to their dogs and in turn, their dog would be reactive and attentive to their owner.

The researchers found this surprising as neuroticism in human relationships is more of a negative trait.

Additionally, they found that owners who don’t care what other people think of them were more likely to have aggressive dogs.

Interestingly, the owners who were involved in the studies did not consider the personality or attachment style of the dog breed when they purchased or adopted their dog.

It was noted that the dog’s “cuteness” was an important factor when owners looked for a furry addition to their family.