Owner Fined $288 After Dog Caught Off Lead In Their Own Driveway

Judy Murphy, 79, was hit with the fine by Bayside Council after a neighbour took a picture of Clarrie the dog without a lead on in his Sandringham driveway

Murphy was shocked to discover she broke the little-known rule, telling the Herald Sun that none of her friends with dogs had heard of the rule either.

“The council doesn’t have it on their website – I would have expected full disclosure from them as it is a little-known fine and who would know about this (state government) website?” she told the publication.

“Perhaps the council could print all laws regarding animal safety on every yearly animal registration (notices).”

Murphy also stressed that the five-year-old pooch was always on a lead when he left her property.

Bayside Council’s City Planning and Amenity director, Matthew Cripps, told the Herald Sun that the council had received multiple complaints about the dog not being “securely confined to the owner’s premises.”

“The dog owner had been spoken to multiple times and was aware her dog needed to be secured to the property, to prevent injury, nuisance or attacks from occurring,” Cripps said in a statement sent to Herald Sun.

“Dog owners need to ensure their dog is secured to their property. Allowing a dog to roam in an unfenced front yard or unsecured open area is an offence against the Domestic Animals Act.”

Many social media users rushed to offer support for Ms Murphy, even offering to crowdfund to pay for the fine, to which Ms Murphy declined. “I don’t want that. It’s so lovely of people to offer, but I’ll just have to find the money and pay it myself.”