The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Owner Fined $288 After Dog Caught Off Lead In Their Own Driveway

Owner Fined $288 After Dog Caught Off Lead In Their Own Driveway

An owner of a Maltese Shih Tzu was fined $288 after the little dog was caught standing in his driveway without a lead on.

Judy Murphy, 79, was hit with the fine by Bayside Council after a neighbour took a picture of Clarrie the dog without a lead on in his Sandringham driveway

Murphy was shocked to discover she broke the little-known rule, telling the Herald Sun that none of her friends with dogs had heard of the rule either.

“The council doesn’t have it on their website – I would have expected full disclosure from them as it is a little-known fine and who would know about this (state government) website?” she told the publication.

“Perhaps the council could print all laws regarding animal safety on every yearly animal registration (notices).”

Murphy also stressed that the five-year-old pooch was always on a lead when he left her property.

Bayside Council’s City Planning and Amenity director, Matthew Cripps, told the Herald Sun that the council had received multiple complaints about the dog not being “securely confined to the owner’s premises.”

“The dog owner had been spoken to multiple times and was aware her dog needed to be secured to the property, to prevent injury, nuisance or attacks from occurring,” Cripps said in a statement sent to Herald Sun.

“Dog owners need to ensure their dog is secured to their property. Allowing a dog to roam in an unfenced front yard or unsecured open area is an offence against the Domestic Animals Act.”

Many social media users rushed to offer support for Ms Murphy, even offering to crowdfund to pay for the fine, to which Ms Murphy declined. “I don’t want that. It’s so lovely of people to offer, but I’ll just have to find the money and pay it myself.”

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries
NEXT STORY

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries
Gen Z Singles Are Lusting After Gentle, Affectionate Bachelors, Dubbing Them 'Golden Retriever Men'

Gen Z Singles Are Lusting After Gentle, Affectionate Bachelors, Dubbing Them 'Golden Retriever Men'

Men are dogs! And by that, we mean adorable, loveable, and best friends!
US Politician Appears To Be Interrupted By Fart-Like Noise During Climate Speech

US Politician Appears To Be Interrupted By Fart-Like Noise During Climate Speech

Footage has emerged of John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, interrupted by a suspiciously fart-like noise while speaking on climate change at COP28.
"Sad Beige Mum" Slammed For Painting Over Her Child's Colourful Christmas Tree

"Sad Beige Mum" Slammed For Painting Over Her Child's Colourful Christmas Tree

While Beyonce might be Queen Bey, a Florida Mum is the new Queen Beige after taking to TikTok to reveal she spray painted her child's plastic Christmas tree in muted colours to match her preferred "neutral" colour scheme.
Two-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Female Mensa Member Ever

Two-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Female Mensa Member Ever

A two-year-old girl from Kentucky, U.S., has been admitted as the youngest-ever female member of Mensa, the world’s oldest high IQ society.