Over A Thousand Dolly Parton Impersonators Gather Together For A World Record Attempt

Even if you’re a huge Dolly Parton fan, 1,100 Dollys may sound like too much. But this was an effort to raise money for Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

But was it enough? Well, Guinness World Record officials are deliberating over the evidence submitted and will reach a verdict in the next eight to 12 weeks.

And in the meantime, Dollywood President (yeah, that’s a thing) Eugene Naughton has vowed to share photographs from the attempt with Dolly Parton herself in an effort to convince her to visit Listowel, where the gathering took place.

So if you’re a Dolly fan and if you’ve been meaning to see either Ireland or a large gathering of people dressed as a singer you like, there’s your next trip sorted.

I’ve not yet worked out if they sing as well, and I’m not sure I want the answer.

Image: Twitter/@JuliaGalvinbog/Getty