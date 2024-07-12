The Project

Over 80 Kangaroos Found Dead In Regional Victoria

Conservation officers are investigating the deaths of dozens of kangaroos found in regional Victoria with gunshot and car crash wounds.

At least 84 kangaroos have been found dead with gunshot wounds and traumatic injuries from being mowed down by a vehicle in regional Victoria. 

The conservation regulator is investigating after at least 65 dead juvenile and adult eastern grey kangaroos were found in Gobarup in central Victoria.

About 19 more kangaroos were found dead suffering from similar injuries near Hotham.

In Gobarup, authorised officers found kangaroo bodies spread across 190 ha of land after they were alerted on June 22 to the mass deaths by a local wildlife shelter which had found dozens of the marsupials dead in private paddocks.

The carer who came across the animals had to euthanise three live kangaroos due to their severe injuries. 

Two joeys were rescued and are being cared for by the local shelter.

Officers have spoken with a landowner who is not a person of interest in the alleged crime.

About 270 km west of the scene near Hotham on June 23, about 19 eastern grey kangaroo bodies were also found.

Regulators were alerted to the deaths by a wildlife carer after a member of the public reported the animals.

The killings at both sites are suspected to have been carried out between 5 pm on June 21 and 12 pm on June 23.

It is illegal to hunt, destroy or injure wildlife in Victoria with penalties of more than $9000 and six months in prison for each offence.

Additional animal cruelty breaches can cost offenders more than $98,000 or two years in prison.

Anyone with information about the kangaroo deaths is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

The Project with AAP. 

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics
Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

