Over 200 Dogs Attend PAW Patrol Screening And Set World Record

Over 200 dogs and their owners gathered in a Los Angeles park to catch a sneak preview of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which was enough to set a Guinness World Record for “Most dogs attending a film screening.”

What a paw-some party!

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners met up in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, in a spectacular canine carnival, to watch a sneak preview of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Dogs and their owners are coming together to set a new Guinness World Record for the most dogs attending a film screening.

It was a paws-itively amazing day as dogs of all shapes and sizes celebrated by watching their animated companions.

Tails wagged furiously as these film-loving dogs, in their finest four-legged attire, partook in a pre-film parade with an award for best dressed! Which was obviously a ruff choice for the judges.

But it wasn’t long before a few naughty boys saw the parade descend into doggone madness, as dogs ran off in all directions, before eventually taking part in synchronised barking, frisbee-catching, and, of course, an obstacle course modelled on the Paw Patrol adventures. Dogs and their owners are doing their best to exemplify the heroics of their Paw Patrol idols.

A Paw Patrol-themed picnic saw dogs enjoying chew toys (and hopefully choc-tops, for the well-behaved). There is no word on whether there was enough pup-corn for all 219 attendees; it’s a dog-eat-dog world after all.

