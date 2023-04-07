Outrage After Brisbane Bakery Removes Cross And Calls Baked Buns 'Easter Time Buns'

The buns, which are traditionally eaten on Good Friday to make the end of Lent, symbolise the crucifixion of Jesus with their cross, and the spices represent those used in the embalming of his body at his burial.

However, a bakery in Brisbane's inner-west has removed the cross and renamed them to 'Easter Time buns'.

Co-founder and former CEO of Brumby's bakeries chain Michael Sherlock spotted the name change and labelled it 'woke madness.'

Speaking to the Courier Mail, Sherlock said 'This wouldn't have happened in my time at Brumby's."|

'You can't have Easter without hot cross buns. They've been synonymous with Easter celebrations since the 12th century in England.'