The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates

Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates

South Australian outback town, Coober Pedy, will be auctioning off over a dozen properties in a bid to regain unpaid council rates.

Known as the Opal capital of the world and about 850km north of Adelaide, Coober Pedy will be auctioning off houses with prices starting from as little as $5000 for 800 sqm.

Depending on the conditions of the houses, you could snag a three-bedroom home for a nifty sum of $30,000.

Andrews Property will auction off the 16 properties on May 3. Potential bidders have to register by 5 pm the day before the auction.

“Under instructions from the District Council of Coober Pedy, we are selling the properties by public auction,” the real estate stated.

Andrews property director Warren Andrews told 7News that he expects a lot of interest will be coming, not only from South Australians but from New South Wales and Victoria.

“I’m expecting a lot of buyers to be external. Coober Pedy attracts a lot of interest from NSW and Victoria. It’s very cheap real estate.

“Almost every second inquiry I’m getting across our whole group is to do with Coober Pedy auctions.

“I love my work in Coober Pedy because we do see buyers from all over Australia.”

The council is able to auction off properties under the Local Government Act where rates have been in arrears for three years.

This can only be done if all debt collection protocol has been followed.

Image: Andrews Property & Getty

Woolworths Hot Roast Chicken Detail Has Shoppers Surprised
NEXT STORY

Woolworths Hot Roast Chicken Detail Has Shoppers Surprised

Advertisement

Related Articles

Woolworths Hot Roast Chicken Detail Has Shoppers Surprised

Woolworths Hot Roast Chicken Detail Has Shoppers Surprised

In a viral TikTok video, a Woolworths customer noticed an interesting detail about Woolies roast chickens that are packaged in black bags.
Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry

Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry

People are only just discovering what flavour the green Haribo gummy bear is, and we have so many questions.
Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

Father Bob Maguire, known as the “people’s priest”, has died aged 88.
New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

A $2 coin that was only released last week could fetch up to $1200 due to its rarity.
NSW To Close All COVID-19 PCR Clinics Within Weeks

NSW To Close All COVID-19 PCR Clinics Within Weeks

Every COVID-19 PCR testing clinic in NSW will close within weeks, with the millions of dollars saved redirected to other areas of the health system.