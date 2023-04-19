Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates

Known as the Opal capital of the world and about 850km north of Adelaide, Coober Pedy will be auctioning off houses with prices starting from as little as $5000 for 800 sqm.

Depending on the conditions of the houses, you could snag a three-bedroom home for a nifty sum of $30,000.

Andrews Property will auction off the 16 properties on May 3. Potential bidders have to register by 5 pm the day before the auction.

“Under instructions from the District Council of Coober Pedy, we are selling the properties by public auction,” the real estate stated.

Andrews property director Warren Andrews told 7News that he expects a lot of interest will be coming, not only from South Australians but from New South Wales and Victoria.

“I’m expecting a lot of buyers to be external. Coober Pedy attracts a lot of interest from NSW and Victoria. It’s very cheap real estate.

“Almost every second inquiry I’m getting across our whole group is to do with Coober Pedy auctions.

“I love my work in Coober Pedy because we do see buyers from all over Australia.”

The council is able to auction off properties under the Local Government Act where rates have been in arrears for three years.

This can only be done if all debt collection protocol has been followed.

Image: Andrews Property & Getty