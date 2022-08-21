The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Outback Bash Falls Short Of Nutbush Record

Outback Bash Falls Short Of Nutbush Record

More than three thousand revellers have kicked up their heels in a valiant effort to break the record for the most people dancing the Nutbush at one of the biggest music festivals ever held in outback NSW.

The attempt fell just short of taking the record title from Queensland, who recently set the record.

With the final day of the Mundi Mundi Bash in full swing on Saturday, some 3720 festivalgoers dressed danced in formation on the ochre-red Mundi Mundi Plains, half an hour west of Broken Hill, stepping to Tina Turner's Nutbush City Limits.

The organisers had hoped to break the world record for the most people dancing the Nutbush.

The record was set relatively recently, in July, when more than 4000 Nutbush dancers got together at the Birdsville Big Red Bash in Queensland, owned by the group who organise the Mundi Mundi Bash.

Dancers donate $15 to take part, with the Birdsville event raising more than $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

On Saturday, some $55,000 was raised for the service through donations, taking the total amount raised by the festival since 2016 to $500,000.

It comes after the bash raised close to $10,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service on Friday during the Mundi Undi Fun Run, which saw more than 600 participants in elaborate costumes, including bright pink mullet wigs, and men in polyester nun outfits cradling lapdogs.

Punters also got into the apocalyptic spirit on the festival's final day, donning hockey masks, leather jackets and biker goggles for a Mad Max themed dress-up competition, with some even dragging burned-out cars onto site to complete the look.

Saturday will also see performances from rock legends Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite, Kasey Chambers and Russell Morris after earlier catching the pop duo Bachelor Girl.

The festival was headlined by Midnight Oil, who took to the stage on Thursday night for a powerful set, with frontman Peter Garrett wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "I stand with Ukraine".

The band, who have been performing for 47 years, have embarked on their final ever tour, with Garrett telling AAP they wanted to call time on that part of their career before fate intervened.

"We'd be fooling ourselves if we thought that we could go on at this pace with this level of intensity, putting as much into the shows as we're putting in now," he said.

Friday saw noteworthy performances from Adalita, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers, who had the crowd singing along with their Rolling Stones Revue set.

Fireworks lit up the stage as the hardened rockers turned it on for a cheeky rendition of You Can't Always Get What You Want as the sun set over the Mundi Mundi Plains.

Country singer Melanie Dyer opened the stage on Friday, and with a few strums of her acoustic guitar, she quickly had the crowd in her pocket, with their hands in the air, bopping along to her sunny songs.

Friday night wrapped up with a belting set from singer songwriter and former Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens, who was called back on stage for an encore following his set.

Stevens sang an impassioned version of the INXS hit Disappear, ad-libbing the final verse with some Billy Idol lyrics, chuckling to the crowd he'd forgotten the words.

He closed the night with a fitting rendition of Noiseworks' hit Take Me Back To You.

Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats
NEXT STORY

Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats

    Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats

    Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats
    Partners Doing Their Share of the Housework Leads To Increase In Libido According To Research

    Partners Doing Their Share of the Housework Leads To Increase In Libido According To Research

    The study highlights that women who are in relationships where their partners take equal share in the chores tend to feel more sexual desire than women who carry the load alone.
    Finnish Women Posting Dancing Videos In Solidarity With Nation's PM After Dancegate Scandal

    Finnish Women Posting Dancing Videos In Solidarity With Nation's PM After Dancegate Scandal

    You've got to fight for your Prime Minister's right to party.
    Australia’s Most Popular Dog Names For 2022 Revealed

    Australia’s Most Popular Dog Names For 2022 Revealed

    The Great Australian Dog Survey has revealed the most popular names Aussies are giving their pooches in 2022.
    Increased Health Risks For People Embracing Work From Home

    Increased Health Risks For People Embracing Work From Home

    Australians embracing the post-pandemic trend of working from home could be at increased risk of injury, experts say.