Out Of This World! You Can Now Holiday in a UFO

Unfortunately, It Will Stay On The Ground The Entire Time

Ever wanted to go to sleep inside of a UFO? Of course not; that would be the last place anybody would want to sleep. 

 

How could you possibly sleep when you’re inside a galactic spaceship? It would hardly be relaxing; from all reports, those trips are not particularly pleasant. Well, even though UFOs are hardly the sort of place you’d want to spend your vacation, you can stay in one.   

 

Thanks to one listing on AirBnB you can now sleep inside of an Unidentified Flying Object. It is important to note that this particular unidentified flying object will not be flying at all. It will be completely stationary in a yard. 

 

The UFO is called Spodnic, and it’s located in Pembrokeshire, which is surprisingly one of the more ordinary sounding counties in Wales. The UFO is fitted out with everything you could possibly want, including a toilet that looks like a Tardis. It has a hot hub; it has space helmets, it’s decked out in all sorts of neon. 

 

The ad for the listing says, “Greetings earthlings!! We look forward to welcoming you to Spodnic soon. Release your inner child and enjoy our outer spaced!! Spodnic is situated in its own private full fenced and gated garden ideal for rest and relaxation.” 

 

Which is how you can tell this is a Welsh spaceship; it’s the only UFO that’s managed to find itself inside of a cosy gated garden. 

 

It might not be the roomiest of spaceships, and if you did have to travel from one galaxy to another, it might end up feeling a little cramped. But this is the closest you’re going to get to being inside of a UFO. Unless you’re planning on camping out in a cornfield night after night, hoping a real flying saucer pops by. 

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

