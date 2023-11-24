Out Of Control Bushfire Continues To Rage North Of Perth

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said on Friday morning that more homes had been lost to the blaze, on top of the 10 properties lost yesterday, although it could not confirm the exact number.

Incident controller Scott Hares told Today that despite favourable weather conditions overnight allowing crews to reduce some warning areas, and consolidate containment lines, there was still a risk to the community.

Lighter winds and high humidity brought some reprieve to crew and residents overnight, but fears remain over the anticipated wind change, expected from 10am and 2pm (1pm to 5pm AEDT).

“Our main focus today is to consolidate the containment lines on the north edge of the fire because of those wind changes,” Hares said.

Perth is expected to hit a high of 35C after back-to-back days of temperatures hitting 40C.