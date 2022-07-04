The Project

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.

Are you losing your ability to remember things like appointments and what you had for dinner last night? 

  

Researchers say this may be due to your smartphone use, coining the term ‘digital amnesia’. 

  

Smartphones have essentially taken over the world, accelerated more so by the pandemic. 

  

Prolonged periods of stress, exhaustion, and isolation are well known for their impact on memory, all common themes throughout the pandemic. 

  

Memory researcher, Catherine Loveday, conducted a survey in 2021 that found that 80 per cent of people felt their memories were worse following the pandemic. 

  

Many used social media to distract themselves from stress during the pandemic, creating a greater reliance on smartphones. 

  

A lot of us today use our phone's calendar for reminders and take photos of important documents or parking tickets, allowing us to forgo using our memory and instead just refer to our phones, essentially outsourcing part of our memory to an external device. 

  

Are we becoming so reliant on our phones that they will eventually change how our memories work, creating what researchers refer to as ‘digital amnesia’? 

 

Professor Oliver Hardt, who studies the neurobiology of memory and forgetting at McGill University in Montreal, is cautious about these effects. 

  

“Once you stop using your memory it will get worse, which makes you use your devices even more,” he told the Guardian. 

  

“We use them for everything. If you go to a website for a recipe, you press a button, and it sends the ingredient list to your smartphone. It’s very convenient, but convenience has a price. It’s good for you to do certain things in your head.” 

  

Hardt also warns of the increased use and reliance on GPS. 

  

“We can predict that prolonged use of GPS will reduce grey matter density in the hippocampus. Reduced grey matter density in this brain area goes along with a variety of symptoms, such as increased risk for depression and other psychopathologies, but also certain forms of dementia,” he explains. 

  

Map reading is hard and that’s why we give it away to devices so easily. But hard things are good for you because they engage cognitive processes and brain structures that have other effects on your general cognitive functioning.” 

  

Other neuroscientists such as Chris Bird, professor of cognitive neuroscience in the School of Psychology at the University of Sussex, told the Guardian that the information we store in our smartphones to remember is, for most brains, difficult to remember. 

  

“We have always offloaded things into external devices, like writing down notes, and that’s enabled us to have more complex lives,” he says. 

  

“I don’t have a problem with using external devices to augment our thought processes or memory processes. We’re doing it more, but that frees up time to concentrate, focus on and remember other things. 

  

“Our brains aren’t evolved to remember highly specific, one-off things. Before we had devices, you would have to make quite an effort to remember the time you needed to be back at your car.” 

  

With the reliance on smartphones growing day by day, it’s hard not to have one and continue to upgrade to the next best model for that extra convenience. 

  

“The less you use that mind of yours, the less you use the systems that are responsible for complicated things like episodic memories, or cognitive flexibility, the more likely it is to develop dementia,” Hardt said. 

