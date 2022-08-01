Our Food And Drinks Are Increasingly Sweeter Than A Decade Ago, And It's a Global Problem

Sweet foods, like fruit and honey were an important energy source for our ancestors, and research has shown that humans do naturally have a preference for sweetness.

However, in the modern world we are in today, sweetened foods are readily available and very cheap which is leading to an overconsumption of sugar both in what we eat and what we drink.

It’s not new information that consuming too much added sugar is bad news for our health, it is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and tooth decay.

It is recommended by the World Health Organisation for men to consume less than nine teaspoons of sugar a day and women less than six.

However, over half of Australians exceed recommendations, eating an average of 14 teaspoons a day.

So, because of these concerns and particularly excessive weight loss advertisements leading to people opting for ‘low sugar, low fat’ foods many manufacturers have switched their approach to sweetening foods.

Manufacturers began using non-nutritive sweeteners to sweeten food as well, they contain little to no kilojoules and include both artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, and those that come from natural sources, such as stevia.

Research published today by The Conversation and republished by Science Alert, shows packaged foods have increased their usage of non-nutritive sweeteners.

Using market sales data from around the globe, Science Alert published the results of packaged foods containing non-nutritive sweeteners from 2007 to 2019, in both food and drinks.

They found per person volumes of non-nutritive sweeteners in drinks is now 36 percent higher globally, with a 9 percent increase in foods.

Non-nutritive sweeteners are most commonly added to confectionery. Ice creams and sweet biscuits are the fastest-growing food categories in terms.

Showing overall, our packaged food supply is getting sweeter.

Because they are sweet, ingesting non-nutritive sweeteners influences our palates and encourages us to want more sweet food. This is of particular concern for children, who are still developing their lifelong taste preferences.

Research included in this article was originally seen in The Conversation and conducted by;

Cherie Russell, PhD Candidate, Deakin University; Carley Grimes, Senior Lecturer Population Nutrition, Deakin University; Mark Lawrence, Professor of Public Health Nutrition, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University; Phillip Baker, Research Fellow, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University, Deakin University, and Rebecca Lindberg, Postdoctoral research fellow, Deakin University.