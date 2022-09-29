Our Dogs Can Detect If We Are Stressed, A New Study Has Revealed. 

Canines are incredibly smart, with previous research suggesting that dogs can pick up on human emotions, possibly through smell.

And now, scientists from Queen’s University Belfast in the U.K. have found that a dog’s nose does know best.

Researchers discovered that humans produce a different odour when under stress, which dogs can detect.

“This study has definitively proven that people when they have a stress response, their odour profile changes,” said Clara Wilson, a PhD student at Queen’s University Belfast and the first author of the study.

“While it is likely that in real-life context, dogs are picking up on our stress from a variety of context cues, we have shown using a laboratory study that there is a confirmed odour component that is likely contributing to dogs’ ability to sense when we are stressed.”

Published in the journal Plos One, researchers tested whether a dog was able to differentiate between a person’s smell when they were calm compared to when they were stressed.

The team collected samples of breath and sweat from 36 participants.

One sample was taken before a task when the participant was calm, and another after the task was complete when their heart rate was elevated, indicating stress.

The results showed that the dogs could detect the “stressed” sample in 675 out of the 720 trials, exceeding what researchers had expected.

“It was pretty amazing to see them be so confident in telling me ‘nope’, these two things definitely smell different’,” said Wilson.

Wilson expressed that these findings could be beneficial when training service dogs.

“They’re often trained to look at someone either crouching down on the floor or starting to do self-injurious behaviours,” said Wilson.

“There is definitely a smell component, and that might be valuable in the training of these dogs in addition to all of the visual stuff.”