Our Aussie Icon, Nicole Kidman Surprise Co-Starred On Paris Runway For Balenciaga With Audible Gaps From The Audience

Nicole Kidman surprised Balenciaga’s guests when she appeared alongside Kim Kardashian on a Paris runway.

Nicole Kidman surprised Balenciaga’s guests when she appeared alongside Kim Kardashian on a Paris runway. 

Balenciaga hosted a fashion runway in Paris this week, with a star-studded array of catwalk models, a vast change of pace from Balenciaga’s typical style.

When Balenciaga's creative director Demna was starting out in the fashion industry and still used his surname Gvasalia, he gained attention for street casting. 

However, those days are seemingly ending as Demna has been consistently working with stars such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, now adding Kidman to the list.

The runway began with faceless models in skin-clinging neoprene bodysuits that have been spotted on the Kardashians. 

Transcending into Demna’s ‘normcore’ staples of denim jackets, hoodies and parkas before changing pace again when the designer gave himself over to celebrity and glamour.

Kardashian’s runway appearance was exciting but the least surprising to the audience, given, the reality star has appeared in campaigns for Balenciaga and famously wore the revitalised label, mask included, to last year’s Met Gala

In addition to featuring her love for Balenciaga in the Kardashians reality TV show this year.

It was when our Aussie girl, Nicole Kidman, appeared from around the corner in a one-shouldered silver gown, dragging a heavy train and wearing black opera gloves, that members of the front row gasped.

Even with Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban in the front row, a celebrity stylist who works with Zendaya and Celine Dion was seen clutching imaginary pearls in surprise when Kidman turned the corner inside Balenciaga’s Paris salon.

