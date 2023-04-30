Oslo Erects Life-Size Statue Of Freya The Walrus That Was Euthanised Because People Wouldn’t Leave Her Alone

Freya the Walrus had become a tourist attraction in Oslo in August, 2022, because of her habit of climbing on to local boats, occasionally resulting in them sinking.

Authorities had put repeated warnings to the gathering crowds to stay away from Freya due to the risk she posed to humans.

However, locals and tourists disregarded these warnings, and the decision was made by The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries to euthanise her, claiming while they “have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence”.

“The decision to euthanise the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety,” said Director General of Fisheries, Mr. Frank Bakke-Jensen, in a statement.

Now, a life-size bronze statue of Freya lying on her side has been erected near to where she spent her days.

More than AU$35,000 was raised in an online campaign for the statute.

"This is how humans treat wild nature, but it is also how humans treat humans. This is how we treated Freya. And so, I will call the statue ‘For Our Sins’," the statue’s creator, Astri Tonion said.

The campaign organiser, Erik Holm, said the he started the campaign because was “furious” at how the situation was handled by the Norwegian Fisheries Directorate and authorities.