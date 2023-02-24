The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Oscars Introduce ‘Crisis Team’ For This Year’s Awards After Last Year’s Will Smith Incident

Oscars Introduce ‘Crisis Team’ For This Year’s Awards After Last Year’s Will Smith Incident

The Academy Awards are looking to avoid any unanticipated events by introducing a “crisis team” after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage during last year’s ceremony.

It was a moment that even script writers wouldn’t have come up with: the now infamous Will Smith slap on Chris Rock during last year’s Academy Awards.

Keen for no surprises this year, the Oscars have introduced a “crisis team” to handle any unforeseen events.

“Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars,” Academy chief executive Bill Kramer told Time magazine.

“We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place.’”

Kramer also emphasised why having Jimmy Kimmel as this year’s host was important.

“So important to have a host who knows how to handle live television and a live audience,” he explained.

“That’s why you want someone like Jimmy on stage who is used to dealing with live TV: Things don’t always go as planned. So you have a host in place who can really pivot and manage those moments.”

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast
NEXT STORY

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn’t Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul’s Podcast

He is known for being controversial on the court and now tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios can add being controversial on podcasts to his resume.
Mum Sparks Debate Online By Asking If It’s Too Late To Change Her 4-Year-Old’s Name

Mum Sparks Debate Online By Asking If It’s Too Late To Change Her 4-Year-Old’s Name

A British mum has taken to the popular forum, Mumsnet to share her predicament with her son, sparking discussion online.
A Good Quality Night’s Rest Could Add Years To Your Life, New Study Suggests

A Good Quality Night’s Rest Could Add Years To Your Life, New Study Suggests

A good night’s sleep can improve anyone's mood, and now researchers are suggesting people who get regular quality sleep could see years added to their lives.
CCTV Cameras Will Be Tracking Phones, Mood And Crowd Density At This Year's Sydney WorldPride

CCTV Cameras Will Be Tracking Phones, Mood And Crowd Density At This Year's Sydney WorldPride

CCTV cameras paired with sophisticated software will be monitoring crowd density and the mood of Saturday’s Mardi Gras Parade on Sydney’s Oxford Street.
R Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years Over Sex Crimes Against Minors But Will Serve Concurrently With Previous Racketeering Charges

R Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years Over Sex Crimes Against Minors But Will Serve Concurrently With Previous Racketeering Charges

R Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex but will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.