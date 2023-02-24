Oscars Introduce ‘Crisis Team’ For This Year’s Awards After Last Year’s Will Smith Incident

It was a moment that even script writers wouldn’t have come up with: the now infamous Will Smith slap on Chris Rock during last year’s Academy Awards.

Keen for no surprises this year, the Oscars have introduced a “crisis team” to handle any unforeseen events.

“Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars,” Academy chief executive Bill Kramer told Time magazine.

“We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place.’”

Kramer also emphasised why having Jimmy Kimmel as this year’s host was important.

“So important to have a host who knows how to handle live television and a live audience,” he explained.

“That’s why you want someone like Jimmy on stage who is used to dealing with live TV: Things don’t always go as planned. So you have a host in place who can really pivot and manage those moments.”