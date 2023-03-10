Oscars $192,000 Goodie Bag Revealed, But What's Actually In It?

Guests at this year’s Oscars would be kicking themselves if they left their gift bags behind because they were jam-packed with some of the most outrageously expensive and pretentious gifts to date.

The coveted gift bag was rammed with presents that had a combined value of over $192,000 AUD. That’s way better than a whistle and five old lollies, but the kids don’t know that yet.

There was a theme for this sack of privilege and wealth, and it was ‘luxury wellness’. The offerings included things like a three-night stay for eight people on an Italian volcanic island, silk pillowcases, hand-harvested organic dates, edible massage oil and a three-night stay in rural Ottawa.

Ah, wellness.

And, because Hollywood ‘wellness’ is synonymous with vanity, the goodie bag also included an executive hair restoration consultation with a prestigious Florida specialist, liposuction, and, of course, an appointment for a facelift. Very wellness.

And if the celebrities weren’t feeling well enough, the gift bag also included a little something for their real estate portfolio. Each guest received a small plot of land in Queensland. Are we feeling wellness yet?

Getting their products into the bags is a competitive market, and if a company wins the position to spend an obscene amount of money on providing the guests with their product, they must pay the Academy over $6,000 AUD. The hope is that celebrities will post about their product, but there is no obligation for them to do so.

So, next time you go to a seven-year-old’s birthday party, check to see whether you get a free facelift; otherwise, was it even worth going?