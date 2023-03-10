The Project

Oscars $192,000 Goodie Bag Revealed, But What's Actually In It?

Kids love birthday parties - mostly because of the party bags. The latest Oscars taught us that adults are exactly the same.

Guests at this year’s Oscars would be kicking themselves if they left their gift bags behind because they were jam-packed with some of the most outrageously expensive and pretentious gifts to date.

The coveted gift bag was rammed with presents that had a combined value of over $192,000 AUD. That’s way better than a whistle and five old lollies, but the kids don’t know that yet.

There was a theme for this sack of privilege and wealth, and it was ‘luxury wellness’. The offerings included things like a three-night stay for eight people on an Italian volcanic island, silk pillowcases, hand-harvested organic dates, edible massage oil and a three-night stay in rural Ottawa.

Ah, wellness.

And, because Hollywood ‘wellness’ is synonymous with vanity, the goodie bag also included an executive hair restoration consultation with a prestigious Florida specialist, liposuction, and, of course, an appointment for a facelift. Very wellness.

And if the celebrities weren’t feeling well enough, the gift bag also included a little something for their real estate portfolio. Each guest received a small plot of land in Queensland. Are we feeling wellness yet?

Getting their products into the bags is a competitive market, and if a company wins the position to spend an obscene amount of money on providing the guests with their product, they must pay the Academy over $6,000 AUD. The hope is that celebrities will post about their product, but there is no obligation for them to do so.

So, next time you go to a seven-year-old’s birthday party, check to see whether you get a free facelift; otherwise, was it even worth going?

