Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Has An Unexpected Connection To Melbourne

It has been revealed that Everything, Everywhere, All At Once star Michelle Yeoh has an unexpected connection to Australia, but more specifically, Melbourne.

The actress won a beauty pageant at Melbourne’s Moomba festival and then later shot a commercial with none other than Jackie Chan.

In the 1980s, Yeoh was studying ballet at London’s Royal Academy of Dance. Her studies were cut short when she suffered a spinal injury that ended her ballet career.

Upon returning home, her mother entered her into Miss World Malaysia. Beauty pageant.

She finished 18th at the Miss World competition in London, and then came to Australia in 1984, where she was crowned Miss Moomba International.

It was while she was in Melbourne that she reportedly came across Jackie Chan on his rise to becoming the world’s most renowned martial arts actor.

“My first working job was a commercial, and of all things, with Jackie Chan,” she said in an interview last year.

The ad was for a luxury watch brand Guy Laroche. The advertisement caught the attention of a start-up production company in Hong Kong.

She went on to explain that she was initially cast in damsel-in-distress-type roles, but she convinced them to give her leading roles as an action hero.

“Because of the years of training as a ballerina, as a dancer, I was able to learn movements in a very short period of time,” she explained.

She then exposes Chan for his outdated views of the role of women at the time in a 1980s interview, “He always believes that women should stay at home and cook and don’t do anything and be the victim.”

“I said to him, ‘if you say that again, I’m gonna kick your ass.”

“He does say I am one of the only two women he’s afraid of,” she jests, as the two are great friends now.

