Orlando Bloom Makes Surprise Visit To See Ukrainian Children In War-Torn Nation

Bloom is a goodwill ambassador for the UN children's organisation UNICEF, and visited a children's centre in Kyiv on Sunday.

The centre is one of the Spilno centres sponsored by UNICEF that are spread through Ukraine to offer support for displaced children and their families.

"I would have never expected the war to have escalated throughout the country since I was there," Bloom said on Instagram, referring to his last visit to Ukraine in 2016.

"But today, I was fortunate to hear children's laughter at a UNICEF-supported Spilno centre, a safe, warm, and nurturing space for children to play, learn and receive psychosocial support."

He also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit to the war-torn nation.

Ukrainian forces have managed to blunt Russia's offensive in and around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the situation is stabilising, commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said on Saturday.

Separately, Britain's defence ministry said the months-long Russian assault on the city had stalled, mainly due to heavy troop losses.

With AAP.

Image: Orlando Bloom/Instagram