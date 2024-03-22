The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Original Ghostbusters Cast Reunite For Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Original Ghostbusters Cast Reunite For Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

It’s the return of one of my favourite franchises. Sing it with me now! Who you gonna call...?

Paul Rudd and those kids from the last one are back for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and this time, they’re heading to the place where it all started - the New York firehouse.

Sounds fun! And if that’s not enough, the Spengler family are there to help THE ORIGINAL GHOSTBUSTERS. I repeat, THE ORIGINAL 1984 GHOSTBUSTERS.

Have the soap handy to wash your mouth out this week ‘cos we’re starting with Olivia Colman’s filthy new flick, Wicked Little Letters.

Told you it was filthy. Sorry, it’s just so addictive.

This beauty is part mystery, part comedy as eventually a whip smart police officer starts to suspect that everything might not be as it seems…

And the best bit? It’s based on a true story! Yeah, I know. Can you believe it? A true story!

Such potty mouths – seriously, who do they think they are - Georgie Tunny?

From foul language to body language it’s time for some body building bonding with Love Lies Bleeding.

The always-intense Kristen Stewart leads this psychological thriller that somewhere along the way evolves into a touching love story between her character Lou and bodybuilder Jackie.

It’s your classic girl meets glutes story of sex, steroids and scary Ed Harris.

Is it just me or is he giving off strong Crypt Keeper vibes in this one?

This movie’s missing just one thing for me. Can we add something so it sounds like they’re swearing?

There you go.

Australia To Pay U.K. Nearly $5 Billion To Speed Up Nuclear Submarine Production
NEXT STORY

Australia To Pay U.K. Nearly $5 Billion To Speed Up Nuclear Submarine Production

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia To Pay U.K. Nearly $5 Billion To Speed Up Nuclear Submarine Production

Australia To Pay U.K. Nearly $5 Billion To Speed Up Nuclear Submarine Production

There’s anger and confusion over an announcement from the government that it will send almost $5 billion to the U.K. to speed up production on the nuclear submarine program.
Bridesmaid Sparks Debate After Asking If She Can Bring Her Toddler To The Hens Party

Bridesmaid Sparks Debate After Asking If She Can Bring Her Toddler To The Hens Party

The internet is asking, “can you bring your child to a hens party weekend?” after a bridesmaid asked the maid of honour this very question.
Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink

Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink

Most parents will be familiar with the many smells of a teenager, pubescent sweat mixed in with the scent of Lynx Africa.
New Study Finds There May Be Truth To ‘Eldest Daughter Syndrome’

New Study Finds There May Be Truth To ‘Eldest Daughter Syndrome’

A new study out of the University of California has found that first-born daughters tend to develop and mature earlier.
Experts Assure Us Cash Won’t Disappear For Decades

Experts Assure Us Cash Won’t Disappear For Decades

As the saying goes, “Cash is king!” And it seems that Aussies aren’t ready to let hard currency vacate the throne just yet.