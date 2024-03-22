Original Ghostbusters Cast Reunite For Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Paul Rudd and those kids from the last one are back for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and this time, they’re heading to the place where it all started - the New York firehouse.

Sounds fun! And if that’s not enough, the Spengler family are there to help THE ORIGINAL GHOSTBUSTERS. I repeat, THE ORIGINAL 1984 GHOSTBUSTERS.

Have the soap handy to wash your mouth out this week ‘cos we’re starting with Olivia Colman’s filthy new flick, Wicked Little Letters.

Told you it was filthy. Sorry, it’s just so addictive.

This beauty is part mystery, part comedy as eventually a whip smart police officer starts to suspect that everything might not be as it seems…

And the best bit? It’s based on a true story! Yeah, I know. Can you believe it? A true story!

Such potty mouths – seriously, who do they think they are - Georgie Tunny?

From foul language to body language it’s time for some body building bonding with Love Lies Bleeding.

The always-intense Kristen Stewart leads this psychological thriller that somewhere along the way evolves into a touching love story between her character Lou and bodybuilder Jackie.

It’s your classic girl meets glutes story of sex, steroids and scary Ed Harris.

Is it just me or is he giving off strong Crypt Keeper vibes in this one?

This movie’s missing just one thing for me. Can we add something so it sounds like they’re swearing?

There you go.