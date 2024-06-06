Origin Fans Divided Over ‘Unique’ Rendition Of National Anthem

The 2024 Australian Idol winner performed a stripped-back, acoustic version of Advance Australia Fair, and not everyone was on board with the unique approach.

Some fans on X went as far as to call the rendition the “disgusting”, accusing the musician of butchering the national anthem with his unwanted remix.

“Probably the worst rendition of our anthem in history,” wrote one unimpressed Origin fan, with another called it a “bastardised version of the national anthem”.

Others were delighted with Wright’s performance, saying they loved the fresh approach and unique rendition.

One supportive viewer called it “one of the great anthem renditions,” another saying it was “a nice take on the national anthem”.

Despite a mixed response on social media, the crowd at the packed Accor Stadium seemed to get behind Wright, building towards a big cheer at the end of the performance.

The game itself had an explosive start, with debutant Joseph Sua'ali'i sent off the field just seven minutes in, after flooring Queensland fullback Reece Walsh.

The Blues ultimately succumbed to a 38-10 defeat to the Maroons.