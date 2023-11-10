The Project

Optus Customers Slam Optus’ Offer Of Extra Data After 12-Hour Network Outage

Optus customers have been left angered again after the telco offer of extra data as an apology for the service outage this week was branded “inadequate”.

Optus has told customers affected by the nationwide outage that on Wednesday, they will receive an extra 200GB of data for their “service and loyalty” during the 12-hour outage.

Ten million people were unable to access mobile and internet services for 12 hours.

Optus said the outage was caused by a “network event” that caused cascading failures, and engineers are still investigating the issue.

Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson said issues faced by small businesses on the Optus network hadn't been addressed and rejected suggestions by the telco that any compensation for loss would amount to $2 a day.

"The response by Optus is inadequate and not sufficiently dealt with by an offer of extra data," he said.

"Small businesses rely on telecommunications as an essential service, but they have been poorly served by Optus throughout this event and some have suffered a significant economic cost."

