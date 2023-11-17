The Project

Optus CEO Tells Senate Inquiry She Carries A Vodafone And Telstra Sim Card Now

It has been revealed hundreds of emergency calls failed during the Optus outage last week, and the telco does not know why.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin revealed that 228 calls failed during the 12-hour outage.

"We absolutely believe the triple-zero system should have worked, and it's critical for all Australians that the system can be relied upon," she told a Senate inquiry on Friday.

"(But) we don't manage the triple-zero system, it's a very complex system that involves all the carriers, it involves the device manufacturers."

Bayer Rosmarin said it was still "too early to tell where the issue actually occurred".

"The triple zero system is supposed to be able to pick up the traffic when we have an outage like this."

Bayer Rosmarin also said she now carries a Telstra and Vodafone SIM card with her in case of an Optus outage.

With AAP.

Musical Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Set To Open In London

