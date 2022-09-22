The Project

Optus At The Centre Of Cyberhack, Up To 2.8 Million Aussies Could Be Affected

Optus, Australia’s second biggest telecommunications provider, has suffered a cyber hack, which could impact up to 2.8 million people.

Reports say that data such as passport, license numbers, email addresses, home addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers could have been leaked.

Payment details and account passwords were not taken.

In a statement, Optus said the attack was shut down the moment it knew of a breach.

"We are devastated to discover that we have been subject to a cyberattack that has resulted in the disclosure of our customers' personal information to someone who shouldn't see it," said Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, Optus CEO.

"As soon as we knew, we took action to block the attack and began an immediate investigation. While not everyone maybe affected and our investigation is not yet complete, we want all of our customers to be aware of what has happened as soon as possible so that they can increase their vigilance.’’

"We are very sorry and understand customers will be concerned. Please be assured that we are working hard, and engaging with all the relevant authorities and organisations, to help safeguard our customers as much as possible."

Optus is not yet aware of any customers who have suffered harm as a result of the breach.

