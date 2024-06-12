Oprah Winfrey Hospitalised With ‘Very Serious’ Stomach Flu

Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey has been hospitalised with a stomach flu, with best friend Gayle King saying “stuff was coming out of both ends”.

Oprah was due to appear on CBS Mornings, of which King is the host, and was forced to cancel when she became ill with stomach issues. King explained the star wouldn’t be able to join them as planned during the broadcast. “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic,” King said. “Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing,” King said on CBS Mornings. King added that Winfrey is recovering and “will be okay”. Winfrey’s scheduled appearance on CBS Mornings was to introduce her famous book club’s Summer selection.