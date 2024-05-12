The Project

Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

Iconic talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, recently apologised for playing a significant role in perpetuating diet culture, expressing her desire to end the cycle of shame surrounding weight.

During the WeightWatchers live special, "Making the Shift," Winfrey candidly acknowledged her decades-long participation in diet culture, admitting, "I've been a steadfast participant”.

Reflecting on her long career, she recognised the numerous weight loss shows and makeovers she had been involved in and criticised the message they sent. 

She highlighted the unrealistic standards these programs imposed, and the subsequent weight gain she experienced after hosting them.

Winfrey recounted an infamous 1985 interview with Joan Rivers, where they made a pact to lose weight together, leading to a cycle of yo-yoing weight and extreme measures such as all liquid diets.

Winfrey also discussed the episode of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ in which she showed a red wagon stacked with 67 pounds of fat, representing the weight she had lost on a liquid-only diet. 

“I’ve shared how that famous wagon of fat moment on the ‘Oprah’ show is one of my biggest regrets,” she said, adding it set an impossible standard.

Encouraging self-acceptance and individual autonomy, Winfrey urged an end to shaming, emphasising that weight loss journeys are a personal choice. She stressed, "Whether you choose to start moving more, whether you want to eat differently... That's up to you."

Winfrey also spoke openly about her use of medication which led to her decision to step down from WeightWatchers' board of directors.

She further explored weight-related issues in the ABC special "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution," featuring discussions with experts and personalities like Rebel Wilson and Amber Riley.

In a final note of empathy, Winfrey said: "Everybody is just doing the best we can,", adding: "And if they are happy with the choices that they are making, you ought to be happy with it too."

