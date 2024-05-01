The Project

Opposition Wants Aussies To Pay For Home Deposits With Their Super

With news today that house prices have risen for the 15th month in a row, home ownership has never felt more out of reach for millions of Aussies.

Enter the Liberal Party, which thinks it’s found the silver bullet… or maybe it’s faster than a speeding bullet.

The opposition’s home ownership spokesman Andrew Bragg today pushing the Coalition’s housing crisis-busting policy: allowing first home buyers to withdraw their entire superannuation balance for a home deposit.

Scott Morrison went to the last election with a similar plan – proposing a capped 50 grand withdrawal.

Your super-adjuation... sorry, superannuation industry claimed that plan would force median house prices up by around 70 to 80 thousand in major cities. And economists reckon super-for-housing 2.0 may do the same.

And then there’s the cost of raiding your nest egg. In 2020, the Coalition government allowed withdrawals of up to twenty thousand for those affected by the pandemic. A move the Reserve Bank says will cost those individuals about 120 thousand in retirement savings, and taxpayers 85 billion by 2085.

So, is this policy really going to allow aspiring homeowners to purchase tall buildings in a single transaction?

Opposition Housing Spokesman Andrew Braggs told The Project “If first home buyers can’t get a mortgage, they can’t get a house.”

Braggs believes that using super to purchase a home is “absolutely worth having as part of the debate” as it “would allow [first home buyers] to get on the ladder of home ownership.”

“The idea that superannuation is the only vehicle for retirement is very narrow thinking. I don’t think that Australians are stupid, I think that people can organise their own retirement.”

“What I’m trying to stop is the trajectory that millennials and gen z will never be able to own a house.”

“I’d rather see us retain the Australian dream; I think that that’s the most important objective here.”

