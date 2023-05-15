Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

"I just wish the government would get their lines together. Because this is a policy worth thinking about," Peter Dutton said.

The budget did see a $40 bump to the payment, but it was short of the $200 a fortnight recommended by the government's own review.

At the moment, you can earn up to $150 a fortnight before JobSeeker payment starts to drop from between 40 to 50 cents in the dollar, depending on your circumstances.

Peter Dutton wants to lift that threshold.

"The proposal that we've put forward allows those people to work 5 or 10 hours a fortnight and to get $150 or $300, depending on how much they're earning, into their pocket," Dutton said.

The government's review also revealed the JobSeeker rate is now so low it's actually a barrier to finding work.

"You can't afford to make sure you can catch transport to interviews, can't afford to rent somewhere where you can be close enough to go and find work without transport costs being really high, can't afford to run a car," said Grattan Institute Policy Director Brendan Coates.

"You want to set it at a level that makes sure people have the resources to go out and find work.''

"But you don't want it to be too generous, or they'll be happy to stay at home not working.''

''At the moment, it's too close to the punitive end."