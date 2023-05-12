The Project

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton Hits Back At Federal Budget

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has criticised the federal budget for cutting free psychology sessions from 20 to 10.

The opposition replied to the Federal Budget last night, with leader Peter Dutton claiming Labor's targeted cost-of-living relief leaves too many Aussies out in the cold.

Dutton believes there needs to be a greater emphasis on mental health.

"Temporary relief is targeted at Australians on welfare but at the expense of the many, including Labor's working poor," he said.

"I want an Australia where we support Australians who are unwell – not an Australia which leaves them behind."

The Opposition Leader pledged to reverse Labor's December decision to cut free psychology sessions from 20 to 10, and today, the shadow mental health minister doubled down.

"Psychologists are calling out; the mental health sector is calling out. People who are suffering with mental health issues are calling out for these sessions to be returned. But the government isn't listening," Shadow Mental Health Minister, Melissa McIntosh, said.

