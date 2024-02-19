Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

Australia's most divisive political issue is back. The Opposition doubled down on Monday, accusing the government of being weak on border protection.

"We've got to realise that the people smugglers are sophisticated. They monitor every word the Prime Minister says," Peter Dutton said.

"And if they see a vulnerability…they pitch it to the people who are willing to pay money and unfortunately, it starts then to get momentum."

But the Head of Operation Sovereign Borders says the mission hasn't changed since it was established, warning "any alternative narrative will be exploited by people smugglers".

Operation Sovereign Borders, set up in 2013, is tasked with preventing boat arrivals and has bipartisan support.

The Prime Minister is desperate to neutralise the issue, which, for years, has been political kryptonite for Labor.

Elections have been won and lost on boat arrivals, so how will this latest border battle end?

Abul Rizvi, a former senior official in the Department of Immigration, told The Project that Australia is not under siege.

“I would be very surprised if we’re facing, I think what Mr Dutton has described, as an armada of boats,” Rizvi explained, adding “I don't think our Navy is that incompetent, I think they are adequately funded to do the job.”

Rizvi went on to say that the Navy is responsible for patrolling an incredibly vast ocean and coastline.

“We need to recognise they’re patrolling an area of sea which is just massive,” Rizvi said.

“In that sea are huge numbers of fishing boats that look much the same as any asylum seeker boat.”

“The possibility that one or two may slip through will always be there,” he continued.

“I think we just need to learn to live with that and to stop panicking so much about it.”